Women's Cricket
U19 Women's World Cup LIVE: India v/s England FINAL - Updates, Scores, Blog, Results
Get all your LIVE updates from the first U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final right here.
In the inaugural final of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup, India face England. Who will create history and become the first holders of the coveted trophy?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 29 Jan 2023 1:06 PM GMT
"Will keep it simple"
"We just wanted to enjoy the 3 hours we are playing. Our spinners are doing well, as the only seamer my aim was to give a good start. It is flat (pitch) with a bit of bounce. We will keep it simple and approach the powerplay as we usually do," says Titas Sadhu.
- 29 Jan 2023 1:04 PM GMT
ENGLAND, ALL OUT!
Sophia Smale gifts a return catch to Sonam Yadav to ensure all Indian bowlers finish with atleast wicket. That also brings an end to a sorry display with the bat from England.
ENG: 68/10 (17.1)
- 29 Jan 2023 1:00 PM GMT
Mannat Kashyap STRIKES!
She was kept quiet till now today, but Mannat Kashyap too gets into the act. Alexa Stonehouse chips a shot straight to Sonam Yadav at covers. 9 down.
ENG: 68/9 (16.4)
- 29 Jan 2023 12:58 PM GMT
Partnership building for England
A small partnership blossoming between Alexa Stonehouse (9*) and Sophia Smale (11*) now as England look to post a challenging total.
ENG: 66/8 (16)
- 29 Jan 2023 12:54 PM GMT
Shafali leaks 10
Not the best of overs from Shafali Verma, despite the wicket, as she leaks 10 off it with two boundaries.
ENG: 63/8 (15)
- 29 Jan 2023 12:51 PM GMT
SHAFALI VERMA STRIKES!
Verma draws Baker forward, Richa Ghosh does the rest behind the stumps with some quick glove-work. Caught inches short. England keep sinking.
ENG: 53/8 (14.1)