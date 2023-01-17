U-19 Women's World Cup: Hurley Gala ruled out of rest of tournament

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 has approved Yashasri Soppadhandhi as a replacement for Hurley Gala in the India squad.



Soppadhandhi was named as a replacement after Gala was ruled out following the laceration of her right thumb which required stitches and ruled her out of participating in the remainder of the tournament.



The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.



The Event Technical committee of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 consists of Sarah Edgar (Chair), ICC Senior Manager Event Operations, Snehal Pradhan, ICC Women's Cricket Manager, Sivuyile Mqingwana, Tournament Director, Claire Terblanche, (Cricket South Africa), Lydia Greenway (Independent), Stacy-Ann King (Independent).

