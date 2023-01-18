Troy Cooley hired as women team's bowling coach ahead of T20 WC

Australian Troy Cooley has been roped in as Indian women cricket team's bowling coach ahead of the tri-series and the T20 World Cup.

The 57-year-old Tasmanian has served as the fast bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru since 2021 and was recently with the victorious India A team that toured Bangladesh.

"Yes, he's (Cooley) with us. We've already worked with him at the NCA and almost every bowler knows him well. He's already with the team and we are working with him," skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Wednesday ahead of the tri-series opener against hosts South Africa.

"He's been very excited and sharing his experiences with the bowlers. Everyone loves to work with him. It's working really well, hopefully we will see the results also."

The tri-series, also involving the West Indies, will be followed by the T20 World Cup to be held from February 10 to 26. India struggled with their pace bowling in the home series against Australia as they conceded 170-plus in all five of the games and lost 1-4.