Trinbago Knight Riders rope in Jemimah, Shikha for Caribbean Premier League

India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues and fast bowler Shikha Pandey have signed up for Trinbago Knight Riders for the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024.



The franchise made the announcement on Sunday as they strengthened their squad for the forthcoming season.

Reacting on her inclusion in the TKR, Jemimah said, "This is the first time I will be coming to the WCPL. I've played for India in the Caribbean quite a bit, but I am really excited that I'll be representing the Knight Riders in WCPL."

Guaranteed entertainment when this 𝐉𝐄𝐌 is around! 💎



Welcome, @JemiRodrigues!

"I believe this tournament is also going to serve as a very good preparation for us leading up to the Women's World T20 in October, with some of the best players in the world taking part in the competition," she added.



"Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey will add volumes to the quality of the tournament, and we are very thankful to the BCCI for facilitating their first-ever appearance in the WCPL. The addition of these two big Indian names, along with superstars Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen should excite cricket enthusiasts around the world, as we look forward to welcoming them all in TKR's red and black this August," Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Group, said in a statement.

In addition to the Indian duo, TKR also acquired the services of Australian stars Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen.

From their 2023 squad, TKR retained five players for the 2024 season. The players are Deandra Dottin, Shamila Connell, Kycia Knight, Zaida James and Samara Ramnath.

TKR, the champions of the 2022 edition of the league, still have six more spots to fill to complete the 15-player squad.

Adding pace and prowess to our squad! ⚡



Welcome aboard, @shikhashauny!

The CPL 2024 will take place in Trinidad from August 21 to 29, with all seven matches played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.



Apart from TKR, Guyana Amazon Warriors and defending champions Barbados Royals are the other franchises competing at the event.

Trinibago Knight Riders squad so far:

Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Kycia Knight, Shamila Connell, Zaida James, Samara Ramnath