Women's Tri Nation Series: India beat Sri Lanka to be crowned champions

India lifted the 2025 Women's ODI Tri Nation Series title at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, beating hosts Sri Lanka by 97 runs in the final.

Having opted to bat first, India posted a daunting 342/7 in the first innings, thanks to an attacking century by opener Smriti Mandhana.

Sri Lanka, in reply, were bowled out for 245 with more than an over to spare as Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur shared seven wickets among them.









Here are the talking points from the match:

Smriti Mandhana finally converts

The Indian vice-captain Mandhana was among the runs throughout the series in Colombo. However, there was an issue.

She was unable to convert starts prior to this, but come the final Mandhana finally went all guns blazing.

She brought up her century with a hat-trick of boundaries against Chamari Athapaththu in the 31st over.

Mandhana started off cautiously, reaching her half-century off 55 deliveries. She, however, upped the ante soon after and brought up her century off just 92 deliveries.

She eventually departed two overs later, falling prey to Dewmi Vihanga for a 101-ball 116.

The innings marked Mandhana's 11th ODI century. She is now the third highest in the list of most Women's ODI century, only behind Australia's Meg Lanning and New Zealand's Suzie Bates.

India go past 300 for second consecutive match

India breached past the 300-run mark for the second time in as many matches in what is an exciting sign for the women in blue ahead of the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

After Mandhana's departure, the experienced duo of Hamranpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues ensured that India's scoring rate never dipped.

Skipper Kaur hit four boundaries and a six for her 30-ball 41, whereas Rodrigues hit four boundaries in her 29-ball stay for 44 runs.

All rounders Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur also played vital cameos as India posted a mammoth total.

Amanjot, Sneh shine

The Sri Lankan chase got off to the worst possible start as Amanjot cleaned up Hasini Perera just three balls into the innings.

Despite some useful contributions from Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, and a half-century from skipper Athapathu (51), the hosts were never really in the contest.

The Indian bowlers kept things tight even when wickets weren't easy to come by to ensure that the Sri Lankans never had a sniff at the target.

Eventually, Amanjot (3-54) and Sneh (4-38) emerged as the chief wicket-takers for India as they bowled Sri Lanka out in 48.2 overs.

What next for India?

India will next be in action when they tour England for a T20I and ODI series next month.