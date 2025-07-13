Harmanpreet Kaur becomes India's most capped women's cricketer

Over the past two decades, Indian women’s cricket has made remarkable progress, powered by a core group of committed and consistent players.

Among them, five cricketers stand out not just for their skill but for their longevity and impact across all formats -Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. These athletes have played the most matches for India in women’s internationals and, in doing so, have inspired generations and transformed the perception of women’s cricket in the country.

Let’s take a closer look at these five stalwarts: Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma whose international careers have defined excellence, endurance, and trailblazing leadership.

Harmanpreet Kaur – 334 Matches

Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name into cricketing history on July 12, 2025, when she became India’s most-capped woman cricketer, surpassing Mithali Raj’s longstanding record of 333 international matches.

By featuring in the fifth T20I against England at Edgbaston, the 36-year-old Indian captain recorded her 334th international appearance, comprising 182 T20Is, 146 ODIs, and 6 Test matches.

While India narrowly lost that final T20I, they clinched the series 3-2, marking their first-ever women’s T20I series win on English soil, a major milestone under Harmanpreet’s captaincy.

Known for her fearless approach and aggressive strokeplay, Harmanpreet has scored 8 international centuries and 85 half-centuries, with her iconic 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final still standing as the highest individual score in the history of women’s ODI World Cups.

Globally, Harmanpreet now ranks third on the list of most international appearances by a woman cricketer, behind only Suzie Bates (348) of New Zealand and Ellyse Perry (337) of Australia.

As a leader, power-hitter, and role model, her career has redefined Indian women’s cricket. Her name is now etched not just in the record books, but also in the hearts of fans and aspiring cricketers across the globe.

Mithali Raj – 333 Matches

For years, Mithali Raj was the face of Indian women’s cricket and held the record for most international appearances until Harmanpreet surpassed her.

From 1999 to 2022, she represented India in 333 matches, including 232 ODIs, 89 T20Is, and 12 Tests. Her contribution goes beyond statistics. She was the first Indian woman to score over 10,000 international runs, and the first globally to cross 7,000 runs in ODIs.

Her 214 in a Test match against England in 2002 was a world record at the time. She captained India in two ICC Women’s World Cup finals (2005 and 2017), bringing the sport to a mainstream audience.

Mithali's calm demeanor, graceful batting, and vision for the game made her one of the most respected figures in global cricket.

Jhulan Goswami – 284 Matches

Jhulan Goswami, who retired in 2022, is hailed as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the women’s game. With 284 international appearances, she brought pace and aggression to Indian bowling like no one before her.

She remains the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs, with 255 wickets, and was known for her deadly accuracy and bounce.

Making her debut in 2002, Jhulan played 204 ODIs, 68 T20Is, and 12 Tests. She led India’s bowling attack for over 20 years and inspired countless young cricketers especially fast bowlers across India and the world.

Her retirement at Lord’s in a farewell match against England was a moment of national pride and emotion.

Smriti Mandhana – 262 Matches

With 262 international matches to her name as of July 2025, Smriti Mandhana continues to be one of the most elegant and reliable batters in world cricket.

Since her debut in 2013, she has become a mainstay in India’s top order. Known for her timing and grace, Smriti is one of the very few cricketers –male or female – to have scored centuries in all three formats of the game.

In 2025, she achieved this rare feat, joining the elite club and cementing her place in cricket history. Twice named ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, she remains crucial to India's batting lineup and a cultural icon who has helped make the sport more accessible and aspirational for young women.

Deepti Sharma – 240 Matches

Deepti Sharma, with 240 matches, is India’s most dependable all-rounder. Since making her debut in 2014, she has consistently delivered in crunch situations, whether with her economical off-spin or her ability to anchor and accelerate innings with the bat.

She is on the verge of a huge personal milestone, being just one wicket away from 300 international wickets.

Deepti holds the record for one of the highest partnerships in women’s ODIs and is valued for her adaptability, fielding brilliance, and tactical intelligence.

She continues to be a vital cog in India’s campaign across all formats and looks set to scale even greater heights in the coming years.