TATA WPL 2026 Auction: 277 players to go under the hammer

The TATA WPL 2026 Auction list has been announced, with a total of 277 players vying for 73 available slots, with the auction set to take place in New Delhi on 27th November.

The auction list includes 194 Indian players, comprising 52 capped and 142 uncapped players, who will go under the hammer for 50 slots, while 66 overseas capped players and 17 overseas uncapped players will look to fill the 23 available slots.

🚨#wpl2026 | 194 Indian players, 83 overseas players to be auctioned on 27th November.



Breakdown of the 277 registered players:

- Capped Indians: 52

- Capped Overseas: 66

- Uncapped Indians: 142

- Uncapped overseas: 17#cricket #wplauctions pic.twitter.com/rKtRfLprpy — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 21, 2025

A total of 19 players have registered in the highest base-price bracket of ₹50 lakh, 11 players in the ₹40 lakh bracket, and 88 players in the ₹30 lakh bracket.

The TATA WPL 2026 Auction, scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM, will begin with the marquee set featuring eight players – Deepti Sharma (India), Renuka Singh (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa).

View the full TATA WPL Auction 2026 list:



