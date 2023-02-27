Women's T20 World Cup: Richa Ghosh named in team of the tournament

India's wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh's exploits during the side's run to the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup here have earned her a place in ICC's Most Valuable Team of the tournament announced on Monday.



The 19-year-old wicket-keeper and middle-order batter had a couple of below-par scores against Ireland in the group stages and Australia in the semi-finals, but three unbeaten knocks -- 31 not out vs Pakistan, 44 not out vs West Indies and 47 not out vs England -- saw her end the tournament with 136 runs.

Interestingly, Richa Ghosh was included in the team as a pure batter with Australian Alyssa Healy donning the wicketkeeping gloves.

Four players from Australia, who lifted the trophy for a record-extending sixth time, figure in the eleven.

They are wicketkeeper-opener Alyssa Healy, who scored 189 runs at 47.25 and effected four dismissals, all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who scored 110 runs at 36.66 and grabbed 10 wickets at 12.50, Darcie Brown (seven wickets at 15.00) and Megan Schutt (10 wickets at 12.50).

The team was chosen by a panel of experts, including commentator and former West Indies player Ian Bishop and ex-Australian woman cricketer Melanie Jones, among others.