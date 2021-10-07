First T20 of India-Australia Women's series abandoned due to rain

The first T20 International between the Indian women's cricket team and Australia was abandoned due to heavy rain here on Thursday.

Invited to bat, India were 131/4 in 15.2 overs when rain disrupted the proceedings, leading to the match being eventually called off.

Mood.



We'll split the points and try again on Saturday! 🤞 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6e6CJUJYcW — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) October 7, 2021

Jemimah Rodrigues was not out on 49 and giving her company was Richa Ghosh (17 not out). Both sides got one point each from the abandoned match.



Tahlia McGrath and Hannah Darlington were making their T20I debuts for Australia. For India, Renuka Singh was handed a debut while it was a maiden T20I appearance for Yastika Bhatia.

Before this, India drew the rain-affected day/night Test against the hosts following a 1-2 loss in the ODI series.

The second T20 International of the three-match series between the two sides is scheduled to be held on Saturday at the same venue.