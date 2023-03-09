Sophie Devine confident of RCB's turnaround in WPL

Notwithstanding their third loss on the trot, Royal Challengers Bangalore and New Zealand batter Sophie Devine is confident that her side will be able to effect a turnaround in the Women's Premier League.

RCB lost to Gujarat Giants on Wednesday night. Chasing what Devine called an 'at par' score of 202 to win, Royal Challengers Bangalore finished at 180/6 despite a fighting knock from the right-handed Devine, who played a largely sole hand in their chase while the other batters could not make a strong dent.

RCB were guilty of facing far too many dot balls during their chase, including the fact that they did not hit a single six until the 14th over, something that was hugely responsible for their defeat in a high-scoring contest.

"Not, because we did not win,' Devine told the media when asked if her side missed a trick by not clearing the boundary ropes enough. I think to pinpoint (a reason for loss) is pretty tough, to nail it down to one thing but I think probably our dot balls (were too many). And it is going to happen sometimes, you have to give the credit to the bowlers who bowled some great deliveries today."

"But still we have shown how can you get those dot balls to be even those singles. In games like this you get back and look at every single ball you think could I have got a run there or could we have pushed for two. It is disappointing but I think we have shown real improvement from game to game," she added.

The 33-year-old New Zealand better said RCB were completely aware of the fact that a high score of 190-200 is at the par score at the Brabourne Stadium here, where short boundaries, flat pitches, and quick outfield have resulted in the team leaking a total over 200 for the second time out of three matches that they have played so far.



"From playing the last three matches here we know that 190-200 is a par score and that is what we spoke about as a group. I thought we did well with the ball in the powerplay but we probably let them have too many runs in the middle overs and then we did some great work at the back end. Unfortunately, it was all a little bit too much," she said.

"I thought our batting innings ebbed and flowed. There were times when we thought we were in control and ahead of the run rate and there was a time when there were too many dot balls. When you are chasing 210-11 or whatever target (202) was, dot balls are usually crucial. Look, (it was) great spirit and great fightback from the girls. We certainly are improving every game which is a real positive and I know that the first win is just around the corner," Devine added.

Devine said she hoped to see more runs from her opening partnership with RCB captain Smriti Mandhana as the pair have been able to provide strong starts in all three matches so far in the WPL.

She said, 'I would certainly like us to go a little bit deeper and score a few more runs. The great thing about this sort of competition is that you get to bat with world-class players and Smriti is outstanding. "She (targets) different areas obviously because she is left-handed, it makes a big difference, and it is a good combination at the top of the order. "I know she wants to score more runs, I want to score more runs, and hopefully we keep bouncing off each other and a really big partnership is just around the corner."