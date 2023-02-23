Sneh Rana approved as replacement player ahead of World Cup semifinal

Sneh Rana has been added to the Indian women's squad ahead of Thursday's T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 has approved Sneh Rana as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar in the India squad, said a release from ICC hours before the semifinal.

Rana, who has played 47 international matches including 24 T20Is, was named as a replacement player after Vastrakar was ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection. According to reports, both Vastrakar and Harmanpreet had to be taken to hospital for checks before the all-important semifinal.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

