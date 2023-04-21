Smriti Mandhana among Top 10 Global Female Athletes by Sponsorship Value on Social Media

Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana has been ranked among the top 10 athletes in the world by sponsorship value on social media, according to a recent study released by Sportico and KORE.

KORE measured more than 19 million posts across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Weibo, and VK of various athletes across leagues and teams to quantify the sponsorship value on social media through its adjusted ad value (AAV) metric, which factors in multiple elements like the platform, engagement, positioning, clarity and promotional quality of imagery and text in social media posts.



The detailed study determined that with over 7.7 million followers on Instagram alone, Smriti has become a sought-after brand ambassador for several leading companies.

SMRITI MANDHANA features in Sportico's 'Top 10 Global Female Athletes by Sponsorship Value on Social Media'!🎉🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nNZhdrSMgO — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 21, 2023

Smriti is currently working with some of the top brands like Hero MotoCorp, Nike, Red Bull, Gulf Oil, Herbalife, and Hyundai to name a few. Social media performance across her digital platforms saw more than 61 million engagements in 2022 and the swashbuckling batter has a combined following of more than 14.8 million, securing the 9th spot for her among all female athletes in the world, making her the only Women cricketer to be in top 10 athletes.



The list also features some of the biggest names in the world of women's sports like the all-time tennis great Serena Williams, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, and American Motorsport racing driver Hailie Deegan to name a couple who have all been working with some of the top brands like Nike, Louis Vuitton, Gatorade, Boss, Tiffany & Co, etc.

Smriti has been a prominent figure in the Indian cricketing circuit for several years and has represented the country in several international tournaments.

She has won several accolades for her performances, including the Arjuna Award in 2019, Women's Cricketer of the Year 2019 & 2021, the Wisden Woman Cricketer of the Year 2019, and ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2018. Most recently the Indian Opener was also sold to RCB for USD 413K, the highest bid for any player in the first edition of the Women’s Premier League 2023.