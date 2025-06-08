Watch: Smriti Mandhana’s sportsmanship wins hearts in WMPL 2025

The ongoing Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL 2025) continues to gift cricket fans memorable moments, both thrilling and heartwarming.

One such highlight came during a recent match between the Ratnagiri Jets and Solapur Smashers, where Team India star Smriti Mandhana once again proved why she’s admired not just for her batting brilliance but also her impeccable sportsmanship.

The match, held at the MCA Stadium in Pune, saw Solapur Smashers’ young bowler Sharayu Kulkarni deliver an inspired spell. Kulkarni managed to dismiss Mandhana early, sending her back to the pavilion for just one run off four deliveries.

It was a big wicket and clearly a moment of joy for the bowler, who celebrated in flamboyant fashion. Her acrobatic Rishabh Pant-style somersault instantly caught the attention of viewers and lit up social media platforms.

But amidst the celebration, it was Smriti Mandhana’s graceful reaction that truly stood out. Without waiting for the umpire’s decision, she immediately walked off the pitch, acknowledging the dismissal with dignity and composure. Such gestures, though subtle, underscore the values that make cricket more than just a game.

Mandhana’s quiet acceptance and respect for the bowler’s effort were applauded by commentators and fans alike, with many calling it a “masterclass in humility and professionalism.”

Watch:

Sharayu Kulkarni’s energetic celebration became an internet sensation, drawing comparisons to flamboyant cricketers known for animated wicket-taking antics.

Yet, the contrast between youthful exuberance and calm maturity brought a beautiful balance to the moment. Social media was quick to pick up on the video, praising both the celebration and Mandhana’s graceful conduct. The moment went viral, capturing the essence of sportsmanship in modern cricket.

The Solapur Smashers capitalized on that early breakthrough, eventually bowling out Ratnagiri for just 120 runs and cruising to an 8-wicket win. While Kulkarni’s performance was crucial to the result, Smriti Mandhana’s behavior reminded fans that character and conduct are as important as runs and wickets in cricket.

This incident has added another layer to the growing appeal of WMPL 2025. The league, which showcases the depth of talent in Maharashtra’s women’s cricket circuit, is also emerging as a platform where values like respect, discipline, and camaraderie are being celebrated alongside performance. As the video continues to trend, one thing is clear—Smriti Mandhana didn’t just get out; she walked away a winner in spirit.