Smriti Mandhana reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has climbed back to the No. 1 position in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings, marking a major career milestone after a gap of nearly six years. With 727 rating points, Mandhana moved up one spot to overtake Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa and England’s captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt, both now tied at 719 points. This is the first time since 2019 that the Indian opener has topped the ODI rankings.

Wolvaardt’s recent performances scoring only 27 and 28 in the first two ODIs against the West Indies played a key role in shifting the balance. In contrast, Mandhana’s form has been impressive, especially her century in the final of India’s tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo. That innings, her 11th career ODI hundred, pushed her past her closest rivals in the rankings.

Though Mandhana has consistently featured in the top 10 over the years, this return to the top ends a long wait and underlines her status as one of the world’s most dependable and elegant batters. She is also ranked No. 4 in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings, highlighting her strength across formats.

Other Indian players in the ODI batting rankings include Jemimah Rodrigues at 15th and captain Harmanpreet Kaur at 16th, showing the depth in India’s top order as they prepare for a crucial home series against England later this month. The two teams will face off in a five-match T20I series followed by three ODIs.

The latest rankings also brought notable gains for several players. Tazmin Brits of South Africa moved up five places to 27th after a half-century in the opening ODI against the West Indies, while her teammate and former captain Sune Luus jumped seven spots to 42nd following her 76-run knock.

On the West Indies side, Shemaine Campbelle rose seven places to 62nd, and opener Qiana Joseph gained 12 spots to reach joint-67th. In the bowlers' rankings, Afy Fletcher stood out by climbing four places to 19th after a four-wicket haul against South Africa at Cave Hill.

South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba made a six-place jump to 23rd in the bowlers' list, while Chloe Tryon also climbed six positions to take the 45th spot. Mlaba’s all-round efforts helped her rise 11 spots to 35th in the ODI all-rounders' rankings after her four-wicket performance in the second match of the series.

Mandhana’s rise to the top is a significant moment for Indian women’s cricket. Her return as the world’s best ODI batter not only reflects her personal consistency and hunger for runs but also reinforces India’s growing influence in the global women’s cricket arena. As the team heads into a high-profile series against England, Mandhana’s form will be crucial to India's success.