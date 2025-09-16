Smriti Mandhana reclaims No.1 ODI batter ranking

India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana reclaimed the No.1 spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings, regaining her place at the summit in the latest ICC Rankings released on Tuesday.

Mandhana, who made a stylish 63-ball 58 in the first ODI against Australia at Mullanpur, overtook England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt to move back into pole position.

The knock earned her seven rating points, taking her to 735 points, four ahead of Sciver-Brunt’s 731.

The innings may have come in a losing cause, with Australia chasing down India’s target for an eight-wicket win, but it was enough to push Mandhana back to the top.

This is the third time the 29-year-old has occupied the No.1 ranking. She first rose to the position in 2019, and earlier this year she had brief stints at the top in June and July.

Her return reflects her renewed consistency, a promising sign for India with the global tournament set to begin on September 30.

A new No.1 ranked ODI batter less than two weeks out from #CWC25 😯https://t.co/zFPoE6CP8Y — ICC (@ICC) September 16, 2025

It was not just Mandhana who had reason to celebrate. Fellow Indian batters Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol also climbed the rankings.

Rawal’s composed 64-run innings saw her jump four places to 42nd, while Deol’s fluent 54 lifted her five spots to 43rd.

In the bowling charts, Sneh Rana moved up five places to 16th after her tidy spell that included one wicket in the opening match.

Australia, too, saw significant movement after their series-opening victory. Left-handed batter Beth Mooney rose three places to fifth following her unbeaten 77.

Young talents Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield surged into joint 25th position after scoring half-centuries.

On the bowling front, Kim Garth and Alana King achieved career-best rankings, moving up to fourth and fifth respectively.

Despite those foreign gains, the spotlight remains firmly on Mandhana’s achievement. Her return to No.1 is not only a personal milestone but also a morale boost for India, who are aiming for their maiden World Cup title.

As the team gears up for the 13th edition of the tournament, Mandhana’s form at the top of the order could prove decisive in setting the tone for India’s campaign.