Smriti Mandhana becomes world number four in Women's ODI rankings

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana jumped two spots to become the world number four in the latest ICC Women's ODI player rankings on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old from Mumbai surpassed South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who slumped to fifth place after a lackluster show in the ODI series against Australia.

Nat Sciver Brunt (England), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), and Beth Mooney (Australia) occupy the top three positions in the batting ranking while Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur sits at the 10th place.

England's Nat Sciver Brunt, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, and Australia's Beth Mooney occupy the top 3 positions in the batting chart, which also has India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur static at the 10th place.

Mandhana, who joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp ahead of the Women's Premier League, last played ODIs in the bilateral series against Australia but had a bad run with just 63 runs.

India's star batter Smriti Mandhana jumped to 4th spot in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings✨ pic.twitter.com/I2HlZJVgnP — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 13, 2024

In the bowling rankings, Deepti Sharma slipped to number fourth while Sophie Ecclestone (England) leads the ranking chart. However, she moved one place to become world number five in all-rounders ranking list.

Among bowlers, South Africa's Marizanne Kapp has climbed seven places to take the second position after grabbing four wickets in the last two ODIs against Australia.

An all-round performance of 75 and 3/12 in the second match in North Sydney that helped South Africa register their first-ever ODI victory over Australia also helped Kapp retain eighth position in batting and consolidate her top ranking in the list of all-rounders.