Smriti Mandhana climbs to world No 2 in ODI rankings; Jemimah Rodrigues reaches career high

Smriti Mandhana has climbed back to world No 2 in the latest ICC Women's ODI batting rankings released on Tuesday.

This development comes after the left-handed Mandhana hit her 11th ODI century, scoring 116 in the final of the 2025 Women's ODI Tri Nation Series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo against hosts Sri Lanka.

Mandhana's century, which included 15 boundaries and 2 sixes off 101 deliveries, helped India win the final by 97 runs. She was the highest run scorer for India in the series, hitting 264 runs in five innings.

Elsewhere, the young Jemimah Rodrigues shot up to a career best world No 15.

Rodrigues was India's second highest run scorer in the Tri series, scoring 245 runs in just four innings at an average of 61.25. What stood out, however, was her blistering strike rate of 117.79, often bailing India out of trouble.

Rodrigues also hit a century in the series, the second of her international career, when she notched up a 101-ball 123 in India's 23-run win over South Africa during their final league stage match.

Meanwhile, Sneh Rana also attained a career high in the ICC Women's ODI bowling rankings.

Rana, who made a comeback to the Indian ODI set up after more than a year, was India's standout bowler in the Tri Nation Series.

She picked up 15 wickets in five matches at an average of 14 and was named the Player of the Tournament. The second highest wicket-taker, Dewmi Vihanga, had just 11 scalps to her name.

Rana is now ranked 34th in the world.