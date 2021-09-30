Women's Cricket
Smriti Mandana becomes the first Indian woman to score a pink ball test fifty
The opening partnership is going well with both Smriti and Shafali notching up a consistent set of runs on the scoreboard
Smriti Mandhana has become the first woman to score a fifty for India in a pink ball test match. After 19 overs, India was 81/0 with Smriti Mandhana having gone past the 50 run mark in the opening partnership. Along with her was Shafali Verma who was complimenting Smriti very well with a consistent knock.
It was at the 15th over that Smriti drove a boundary home on the last ball with a brilliant shot. Incidentally, Smriti was dropped at 81/0 by Annabel Sutherland. This of course will cost the Australians majorly if the Indian opener goes on to score a century.
The relevance of this score is that this is the first time India is taking part in a pink ball test. They have also never met Australia since 2006 so the relevance of this test series is immense for the participants and winners. The only players who were a part of the 2006 test series are veterans Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj.