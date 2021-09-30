Smriti Mandana becomes the first Indian woman to score a pink ball test fifty

Smriti Mandhana has become the first woman to score a fifty for India in a pink ball test match. After 19 overs, India was 81/0 with Smriti Mandhana having gone past the 50 run mark in the opening partnership. Along with her was Shafali Verma who was complimenting Smriti very well with a consistent knock.

The Indian Women's Cricket Team is ready for its first-ever Pink Ball Test!



The match against Australia at the Metricon Stadium, Queensland is the 2nd day/night Test in women's cricket.



It was at the 15th over that Smriti drove a boundary home on the last ball with a brilliant shot. Incidentally, Smriti was dropped at 81/0 by Annabel Sutherland. This of course will cost the Australians majorly if the Indian opener goes on to score a century.

The relevance of this score is that this is the first time India is taking part in a pink ball test. They have also never met Australia since 2006 so the relevance of this test series is immense for the participants and winners. The only players who were a part of the 2006 test series are veterans Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj.