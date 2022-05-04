Women's Cricket
Senior Women's T20 Final LIVE - Smriti Mandhana's 84 takes Maharashtra to 160 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the final of Senior Women's T20 between Railways and Maharastra.
The mighty Railways, searching for their tenth title, take on the underdogs Maharashtra led by the charismatic Smriti Mandhana in the final of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy.
Will Maharashtra break the runners up curse to lift their first-ever title? Or will the Railways extend their domination?
Live Updates
- 4 May 2022 1:36 PM GMT
Hemalatha on the charge!
Dayalan Hemalatha has taken it upon herself, it seems. She has pocketed 14 runs off MR Magre's first five balls in the match, but the bowler has bounced back and has prized out S Meghana with the final delivery of the over.
An eventful over that!
RLY - 99/2 (12)
- 4 May 2022 1:25 PM GMT
84 needed off 60
That's it then. This is the equation at halfway stage of the second innings - 84 off 60 for the Railways to win. They seem to be well in control of the chase with Meghana going all guns blazing. Hemalatha has looked good too and has pocketed a couple of boundaries as well.
RLY - 77/1 (10)
- 4 May 2022 1:20 PM GMT
50* S Meghana!
Railways have scored just 63 so far, and 50 of them have come from the willow of S Meghana. A beautiful innings from the opener until now. Reaches there with a single. Half-century in just 29 deliveries.
RLY - 63/1 (8.3)
- 4 May 2022 1:12 PM GMT
Sonawane strikes!
Sonwane strikes just at the right time for Maharashtra. Nuzhat Parween cannot repeat her heroics from the last match and has to depart for a mere 10 off 17. Out walks Dayalan Hemalatha to partner Meghna for Railways.
RLY - 56/1 (7)
- 4 May 2022 1:07 PM GMT
End of Powerplay!
End of the powerplay and Maharashtra bowlers have taken a proper beating. Can they break this opening partnership soon enough to stay in the game? Maharashtra had scored 53 in the powerplay. So, nothing much to separate both sides so far.
RLY - 54/0 (6)
- 4 May 2022 1:02 PM GMT
Stunning start for Railways!
S Meghana has started from where she left off in the semis and Railways have raced to 47 for no loss in 5 overs. Meghana is batting on 39 off 21.
RLY - 47/0 (5)
- 4 May 2022 12:31 PM GMT
Maharashtra reaches 160!
Maharashtra have touched the 160 mark, thanks to Vaidya and Lonkar. They end exactly at 160 and Railways, whose majority of bowlers looked clueless, have a mountain to climb.
MAH - 160/4 (20)
- 4 May 2022 12:25 PM GMT
SMRITI MANDHANA WALKS BACK!
Swagatika Rath has struck again and she has struck gold this time. Smriti Mandhana walks back after a splendid innings, but Maharashtra still have an over to play with two new batters at the crease. Mandhana is stumped for 84 off 56.
MAH - 143/4 (19)