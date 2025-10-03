Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' comment creates furore during Women’s World Cup

Controversy erupted at the at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on Thursday when former Pakistan captain turned commentator Sana Mir referred to cricketer Natalia Pervaiz as hailing from “Azad Kashmir” during live commentary.

The comment, made while Pakistan played Bangladesh in Colombo, quickly went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from Indian fans and commentators who accused her of politicising the broadcast.

The comment

Mir’s remark “Natalia, who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore … She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there” provoked online backlash, with many asserting that “Azad Kashmir” is a term used in Pakistan to describe the territory India officially recognizes as Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

Some called for the ICC to take action on Mir, arguing that politically charged language has no place in sports commentary.

Player ‘from Azad Kashmir’ is this kind of commentary allowed?



And then they say keep politics away from sports. pic.twitter.com/1HSHjRWMZG — Lala (@FabulasGuy) October 2, 2025

Sana Mir clarifies

In response, Mir took to social media late Thursday to explain her comment. She said the statement was intended solely to highlight Natalia’s challenges coming from a less represented region, not to make a political point.

“My comment about a Pakistan player’s hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced … It is part of the storytelling we do as commentators about where the players come from. I did that today for two other players too. Please don’t politicise it.”

Mir also shared a screenshot from a popular cricket website, showing that at the time of her research, Natalia’s profile listed her origin as “Azad Kashmir.” She emphasized that the profile has since been updated and stressed, “There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments.”

Several observers suggested that such terminology remains problematic on a global broadcast. The incident highlights the sensitivities of sporting commentary, more so amidst the ongoing tensions prevailing between the two nations in light of Operation Sindoor.

It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level.



My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges… pic.twitter.com/G722fLj17C — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) October 2, 2025

Since the snowballing of the matter, the cricket portal has changed Natalia's birthplace to Pakistan-Administered Kashmir.

The episode comes amid already strained cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, heightened by the Pahalgam error attack earlier this year. At the recently concluded Asia Cup, the Indian men's cricket team refused handshakes and did not accept medals in the post-match presentation from Pakistani officials.