Richa Ghosh to make her WBBL debut for Hobart Hurricanes

Indian teenager, Richa Ghosh, is going to make her debut at the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) as she makes her way into the Hobart Hurricanes for the 2021 season.

Ghosh - who just turned 18 this week - though have not played in the WBBL before, has garnered a good experience playing in Australia. She made her international debut for India at last year's Tri-National Women's T20 series in the lead up to the ICC T20 World Cup, before going on to represent her country in the flagship tournament itself, in which India were eventual runners up. Richa also became seventh Indian to register for the league this season.

How exciting is this! Indian young gun Richa Ghosh - who's been awesome to watch during #AUSvIND - has signed with the @HurricanesBBL ! Details: https://t.co/fpRz0mgvWB #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/V1EZkmlHWo

With a T20I strike rate in excess of 100, Ghosh also made her One-Day International debut on Australian soil just last month, as a part of India's multi-format Australian tour.



"I'm very excited to be playing in the WBBL this year," Ghosh said told ANI.

"I'm very thankful to the Hurricanes for this opportunity, and I'm looking forward to coming to Tasmania and meeting up with my new teammates."

Ghosh will meet up with the team in Hobart following the conclusion of the CommBank Series between India and Australia.

Ghosh finds herself in the team in place of Lizelle Lee, who had signed with the Hurricanes for Weber WBBL, but recently withdrew from the tournament, citing the need to take an indefinite break from cricket after countless overseas tournaments, bubbles and quarantine requirements.



