Stadium to be built in name of Richa Ghosh in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the state will soon have a new stadium named after the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup winning wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.

Banerjee said that a new "Richa Ghosh Stadium" will be built in Siliguri – the hard-hitting batter's hometown – in a 27-acre plot.

"This is a way to honour Richa, one of Bengal’s shining sports talents, and also encourage more young cricketers from north Bengal," the chief minister said as per PTI.

This development comes just days after Ghosh was honoured with Banga Bhushan and Rs 34 lakh by the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Ghosh was also appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the state's police department.

The 22-year-old Ghosh played a vital role in India's historic ICC Women's ODI World Cup win. It was her quick cameos lower down the order, which helped India past the finish line in the semi-finals against Australia and helped them to a competitive total against South Africa in the final.