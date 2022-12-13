Dhoni fan Richa Ghosh wants to grow in her role as 'finisher'

Relishing her role as the 'finisher', India batter Richa Ghosh, who idolises the legendary MS Dhoni, on Tuesday said her power-hitting skills came naturally to her. The 19-year-old had played her part in India's Super Over win in the second T20I against Australia on Sunday.

She had smashed a 13-ball 26 not out with three sixes to help India tie Australia's imposing 187 and followed it up with a six off the first ball of Super Over.

"Smirti Didi (Mandhana) had told me 'Khatam karke aana' (come after finishing it), so I just did that," Ghosh said on the eve of the third T20I here.

"I have always focused on power-hitting. I worked hard on it and also focused on my mental toughness. It all went according to our plan," she added, terming the second T20I knock as the best one of her budding career.

"I always look to stay till the end and win it for my team. We had our plan in place. The idea was to keep the run flow going in the middle overs so that we don't have to go hard in the slog overs."

It's of little wonder that the India keeper-batter idolises none other than MS Dhoni and revealed that she grew up watching his shots.

"Since childhood, I've followed Dhoni and how he used to finish the game," the Siliguri girl said.

"My dad (Manabendra Ghosh) also helped a lot to hone my power hitting skills, he would go with me everywhere. He could not go on to become a successful cricketer so he's backing me fully to chase my dreams."

Ghosh, however, has a regret -- not being able to meet her idol yet.

"I haven't had the opportunity to meet him yet. There have been times when he would leave just before we were in for a camp or a match at a venue. Hopefully I'll meet him someday," Ghosh said, adding that she has not thought of what to ask her idol when she meets him someday.

Ghosh had gained weight during the COVID-induced break but she has worked hard on her fitness to get into shape and that has helped her in power hitting.

"I had worked on my fitness as I gained weight during COVID times and now I am focusing more on my fitness. I also worked on my shots while doing power hitting," she said.