Richa Ghosh played 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup semis, final with fractured finger

The Indian 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup winning wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh played the knockouts of the tournament with a fractured finger.

Ghosh, 21, had picked up an injury while collecting a ball against during India's penultimate league stage match against New Zealand in what was a must win clash.

She subsequently missed the final league stage match against Bangladesh which was abandoned due to incessant rain with Uma Chetry donning the gloves.

Ghosh returned to action in the semi-finals against Australia, where India chased down a world record total to enter the final.





Now, it has been revealed that Ghosh played both the semifinal and final in pain despite carrying a hairline fracture.

"The middle finger of her left hand had a hairline fracture ahead of the semi-final, yet she batted through it," said Ghosh's coach Shib Shankar to The Hindu.

Despite playing with pain, Ghosh made vital contributions in both the matches to lead India to a historic World Cup win in front of their home crowd.

In the semi-finals, she scored a 16-ball 26 with two boundaries and two sixes as India shocked defending champions Australia.

In the title clash against Australia, Ghosh once again provided the much needed impetus to the Indian innings in the death overs, scoring 24-ball 34 with three boundaries and two sixes.