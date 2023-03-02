We will not play same set of overseas players in each game: RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore women's team might have put up an enviable roster with Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Heather Knight and Dane van Niekerk in its ranks but head coach Ben Sawyer is clear that the big names would be rotated during the upcoming WPL, starting Saturday.

Along with these four celebrated names, RCB have also roped in legendary New Zealander Sophie Devine and WBBL star Erin Burns and Sawyer accepted that he is spoilt for choice. Asked about his picks as top four overseas players, Sawyer, the current White Ferns (New Zealand women's team) coach didn't give a straightforward answer.

"All six will play a role. We play four games in first six days. We will have different match-ups against the teams and I am fortunate to have them," Sawyer said during an interaction with media.

"Don't expect us to operate with the same four in the whole tournament. We have got some multi-skilled players. pretty sure you will see all six in the tournament," said Sawyer.

The women's version of the world's most lucrative league IPL, is set for a much-anticipated debut on March 4 in Mumbai with Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz making up for the five teams along with RCB.