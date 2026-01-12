Harris–Mandhana blitz powers RCB to dominant nine-wicket win over UP Warriorz

A blistering opening partnership between Grace Harris and captain Smriti Mandhana powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding nine-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in their Women’s Premier League clash in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 144, RCB made light work of the total, racing to 145 for one in just 12.1 overs. Harris was the chief aggressor, smashing 85 off 40 balls, while Mandhana played the perfect supporting role with an unbeaten 47 off 32 deliveries. The pair added a match-defining 137 runs for the opening wicket, effectively settling the contest inside the powerplay.

RCB’s intent was clear from the outset as Harris took on the UP Warriorz bowlers, reaching her half-century in just 22 balls. A particularly costly powerplay over saw Deandra Dottin concede 32 runs, including three sixes, as RCB surged to 78 without loss in the first six overs. Mandhana found boundaries consistently against both pace and spin as the chase progressed at a rapid pace.

Harris eventually fell to a sharp catch by Meg Lanning, but by then the damage was done, with RCB needing only three runs with nearly eight overs to spare. Richa Ghosh finished the chase alongside Mandhana as RCB sealed their second consecutive win of the season.

Deepti, Dottin rescue UP Warriorz after collapse

Earlier, UP Warriorz recovered from a severe collapse to post 143 for five after being reduced to 50 for five in the middle overs. Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin stitched together a vital 93-run partnership for the sixth wicket, stabilising the innings and lifting the total to a competitive score.

Deepti remained unbeaten on 45, while Dottin contributed 40 not out, with the duo accelerating in the final four overs. For RCB, Nadine de Klerk and Shreyanka Patil picked up two wickets apiece, while Lauren Bell impressed with an economical spell.

Despite the late recovery, UP Warriorz were comprehensively outplayed in the chase as RCB underlined their batting firepower with a statement win.

