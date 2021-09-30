Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Women's Cricket
Rain brings early end to Day1 of India vs Australia pink-ball Test
India was comfortably placed at 132 for one as Smriti Mandhana was batting on a sublime 80 and Punam Raut was unbeaten on 16
India was comfortably placed at 132 for one when rain brought an early end to the opening day's play in the pink-ball Test against Australia here on Thursday.
Smriti Mandhana was batting on a sublime 80 and Punam Raut was unbeaten on 16 when stumps were called on the first day.
India was 101 for 1 at the dinner break on the opening day of their one-off Day/Night Test, after which lightning delayed the start of play for a while.
Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 132/1 in 44.1 overs (Smriti Mandhana 80 not out, Shafali Verma 31; Sophie Molineux 1/18) vs Australia.
