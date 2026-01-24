Pratika Rawal returns as BCCI announces India's Test squad for Australia tour

The BCCI Women's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the one-off Test against Australia Women to be played after the white-ball series in February-March.

The Test will take place at the WACA from 6th to 9th March, where Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side with Smriti Mandhana as the vice captain.

India's World Cup-winning star Patika Rawal has returned to the Indian team after a long injury lay-off. Meanwhile, youngsters Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Sayali Satghare have also added to the squad.

Indian Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur [C], Smriti Mandhana [VC], Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh [WK], Uma Chetry [WK], Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare.

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper G Kamalini is ruled out of India's Australia tour, and selectors have named Uma Chetry as her replacement in India's T20Is and ODI squads.

Radha Yadav to lead 'India A' squad at ACC Rising Star Asia Cup

The selection committee has also picked the India 'A' squad for the Rising Star Women's Asia Cup to be played in a T20 format in Thailand.

The 2026 edition is the inaugural edition of the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, scheduled to be played in Thailand in February 2026.

At this tournament, the young cricketers of full member nations will compete alongside the senior teams from associate nations in Asia, giving them a platform to showcase their talent.

India A squad: Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav*, Tejal Hasabnis, Nandani Kashyap [WK], Mamta M [WK]*, Radha Yadav [C], Sonia Mendhiya, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Jintamani Kalita, Nandani Sharma.

Note: * Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

India's Schedule for ACC Rising Star Asia Cup: