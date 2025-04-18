Pakistan qualify for 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup; Will India lose home advantage?

Pakistan have officially qualified for the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India.

However, matches involving Pakistan during the tournament will not take place on Indian soil, in keeping with the hybrid model adopted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for all bilateral encounters between the two countries during the 2024–2027 event cycle.

The hybrid model, first introduced during the 2023 Asia Cup controversy, allows for India and Pakistan matches to be hosted at neutral venues when either country is the host of an ICC event. This policy was introduced in light of ongoing diplomatic tensions, with India declining to travel to Pakistan for cricketing events.

This means that in the 2025 Women’s World Cup, any potential clash between India and Pakistan will be held at a neutral venue — likely in Sri Lanka or the UAE — rather than in India.

The ICC has already confirmed that the hybrid model will continue for all major events involving India and Pakistan until 2027. This includes the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy (hosted by Pakistan), 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup (hosted by India), 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka), and 2028 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (to be hosted by Pakistan).

While Pakistan's qualification for the Women’s World Cup is a positive step for their women’s cricket setup, the diplomatic realities continue to impact the on-field matchups between the two nations.

India and Pakistan last played each other in women's cricket during the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, where India registered a six-wicket win.