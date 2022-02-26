Women's World Cup 2022: India to open their campaign on March 6 - Preview, Team, Schedule, Warm-up Matches, Live Streaming

The ICC Women's Cricket ODI World Cup 2022 is now just over a week away. Scheduled to be played in New Zealand from 4th March 2022 to 3rd April 2022, the World Cup will see a total of 8 teams battle it out over the duration of 29 days.

Here's all you need to know about the Women's ODI World Cup 2022.

Format

The Women's World Cup will be played in a round-robin format, with every team playing each other once. The top four teams after the league stage will move to the semi finals. The winners of the two semi finals will then clash in the all-important final on 3rd April 2022 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Teams

New Zealand

India

England

Australia

South Africa

West Indies

Pakistan

Bangladesh

India Squad

The Indian squad for the 2022 World Cup will be led by Mithali Raj with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy.

Squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smirti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Reserves: Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur, Sabbhineni Meghana

India Schedule

India v/s Pakistan - 6th March 2022 - 6:30 am IST

New Zealand v/s India - 10th March 2022 - 6:30 am IST

India v/s West Indies - 12th March 2022 - 6:30 am IST

England v/s India - 16th March 2022 - 6:30 am IST

Australia v/s India - 19th March 2022 - 6:30 am IST

Bangladesh v/s India - 22nd March 2022 - 6:30 am IST

India v/s South Africa - 27th March 2022 - 6:30 am IST

India Warm-up Matches

India v/s South Africa - 27th February 2022 - 1:30 am IST

India v/s West Indies - 1st March 2022 - 1:30 am IST

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network in India.

LIVE Streaming

Since Star Sports has the broadcast rights for the quadrennial event in India, you can also catch the LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar.



