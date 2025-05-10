Women's Tri-Nation Series: India take on Sri Lanka in the final – Preview

The Indian women's cricket team will take on hosts Sri Lanka in the final of the 2025 Women's ODI Tri-Nation Series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur and co. enter the title clash following a 23-run win over South Africa, whereas Sri Lanka lost their final league match by 76 runs to the same opponents.

The hosts, though, will look to take inspiration from their three-wicket win last week over the Indians, which left the visitors in a must-win situation against South Africa.

The loss on 4 May 2025 remains India's only defeat in the competition, having topped the league stage with three wins in four matches.

India would hope for their batters to carry their good run of form from the league stage into the final.

Batting at No. 5, Jemimah Rodrigues has done the bulk of the scoring for the Women in Blue with 201 runs in 3 innings, including a century. Openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana have also been among the runs.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma piled up the runs along with Rodrigues when the top order failed against South Africa in their last match. Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur have played their part too.

The only question mark for India in the batting order has been Harleen Deol's slow approach at No. 3. Though she has scored 110 runs in four innings, those have come at a dismal strike rate of 69.62, often pegging India back after a fluent start handed to them by Rawal and Mandhana.

As far as bowling is concerned, the returning Sneh Rana has been the star of the show for India. She has picked up 11 wickets in four matches – miles ahead of Deepti, who is the second-highest wicket-taker for India with five scalps.

As for Sri Lanka, they would hope Harshitha Samarawickrama's good run with the bat continues and will once again count on Nilakshi de Silva to come up with the goods against India.

It was de Silva's 33-ball 56 with five boundaries and three sixes that had stunned India when the two sides met last week.

Expected XIs

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Arundati Reddy, Kashvee Gautam

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilari, Nilakshi de Silva, Dewmi Vihanga, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

Where to watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from India's clash against Sri Lanka in the Final of the 2025 Women's ODI Tri-Nation Series on the Fancode app and website.