No Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami as BCCI announces team for Women's T20 challenge

The BCCI, on Monday, announced the squads for the three-team Women's T20 Challenge 2022. Slated to be held in Pune from 23rd May to 28th May 2022, neither of the two retired T20I Indian veterans - Mithali Raj or Jhulan Goswami have been named in any of the teams.

While Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will lead their Supernovas and Trailblazers respectively, Deepti Sharma has been named the captain of Velocity which was previously led by Raj. A total of 16 players have been named in each three teams.

The five-day tournament will see a total of 12 overseas players from South Africa, West Indies, England, Australia and Thailand in action.

Supernovas Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Taniya Bhatia (VC), Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Suné Luus, M Joshi



Trailblazers Squad

Smriti Mandhana (C), Poonam Yadav (VC), Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, R Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akter, Sophia Dunkley, Sujata Mallik, S.B.Pokharkar



Velocity Squad

Deepti Sharma (C), Sneh Rana (VC), Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, K.P.Navgire, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra