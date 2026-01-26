Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes first player to score a century in Women’s Premier League

Nat Sciver-Brunt etched her name into the record books on Monday by becoming the first batter to score a century in the history of the Women’s Premier League, delivering a landmark performance for Mumbai Indians Women against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.

The England all-rounder scored an unbeaten 100 off 57 balls, anchoring Mumbai Indians to a commanding total of 199 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs. Her innings, which included 16 boundaries and one six, came in a crucial fixture as Mumbai pushed to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Sciver-Brunt reached the three-figure mark in the final over of the innings, underlining both her composure and control across phases. The knock is now the highest individual score recorded in the league since its inception in 2023.

Century partnership strengthens Mumbai’s charge

A major highlight of the innings was Sciver-Brunt’s second-wicket partnership with Hayley Matthews. The duo added 131 runs off 73 balls, providing momentum through the middle overs and placing Royal Challengers Bengaluru under sustained pressure. Matthews contributed a brisk half-century, while Sciver-Brunt rotated the strike effectively before accelerating late in the innings.

This was the fifth century-plus stand involving Sciver-Brunt in the WPL, further reinforcing her consistency and influence in the tournament. She is already the league’s leading run-scorer overall, and the century adds another milestone to her record.

The innings also set Sciver-Brunt apart from previous near-misses in the competition. Batters such as Sophie Devine and Georgia Voll had fallen just short on 99 in earlier seasons, but the Mumbai Indians batter crossed the mark to establish a new benchmark.

Her century is expected to be a defining moment for the Women’s Premier League, highlighting the tournament’s growing competitiveness and the rising standard of elite women’s cricket in India.