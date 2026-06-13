"If you ask Pakistan who they would be most worried about, it is Smriti Mandhana": Nasser Hussain

Indian women's cricket team will take on Pakistan in their opening fixture of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Birmingham on June 14.

Speaking during the JioStar Media Day ahead of the big game, ICC expert Nasser Hussain shared his thoughts on India's fearless approach with the bat, explained why Smriti Mandhana will be critical to her side's chances in the match, and revealed his semi-final predictions from Group A.

“There is obviously a great rivalry across any sport between India and Pakistan, but recently, in men's and women's cricket, it has not been particularly close, especially in ICC events. The rivalry has not yet kicked off to the extent of the men's game, but it is still India vs Pakistan, and it is a format that can cause upsets.

So, India will be confident but obviously wary that it only takes Fatima Sana to have a good day, and they could be in trouble. But I think India will be too strong. The way Indian women's cricket has grown, with the 50-over World Cup win and the WPL, compared to Pakistan cricket, where their players don't play in all the franchise tournaments around the world, India have jumped at least a level or two, if not more,” said former English cricketer Naseer to JioStar.

"I noticed it straight away in the first game of the England series. They lost two wickets in the first over, and, usually, Jemimah sort of knocks it around, but she came in smashing it, and Yastika came in smashing it as well. They are definitely trying to be fearless. It is just the way T20 cricket is going. If you've got batting depth, you see it in the IPL with the Impact Player rule, and in the WPL, there are so many boundary hitters now.

I don't think the issue is with India's batting. Throughout their England tour, they have batted pretty well. But their formula with the ball is the concern. If you are asking me what is happening in team meetings, it is the combination with the ball that they will be thinking about the most,” he addressed India's concerns with the bowling.

"They're not surprise packages, but both Deepti and Smriti Mandhana have had quiet periods for a little while now. So, it's not a surprise. But come Sunday, I think Smriti Mandhana will absolutely raise her level.

If you ask Pakistan who they would be most worried about at the top of the order, it is Smriti Mandhana. She'll go hard at Pakistan. She may need to rein it in a little. With Shafali, they dovetail pretty well. Shafali is the one who really goes hard, and Smriti sits in her slipstream a little bit. If Shafali can get them off to a flyer, that just means Smriti can settle in for a little longer. If she bats 20 overs, she will either have a hundred or be pretty close to one." He mentioned the players to watch out for in the India vs Pakistan game

"Pakistan will have to play above the level they're playing at the moment. If Pakistan are just par, and they're par, then India will be too good. To beat India, and to beat sides like England, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia, you have to play above your par level. They cannot play timid cricket.

They have to play fearless cricket and put India under a bit of pressure. Everyone knows that, when playing for India, the expectation is there within that group as well. With India being in a group with South Africa and Australia, this is a must-win game. So, if you can suddenly catch India a bit cold in the first game and put them under pressure, then India are thinking, 'We can't lose this one.' But I fancy India to win." He addressed whether Pakistan can pose a challenge to India.

"Australia, South Africa and India are three top, top sides. If you asked me to bet my life on, I'd never bet against Australia. The way they have performed over the years, and what they did to the West Indies in the warm-up game, shows they are a serious side. Then I'd have to say India. They beat South Africa in the final of the 50-over World Cup. They seem to like and thrive in bigger games, hence that India-South Africa game is absolutely vital." Naseer predicted his semi-finalists from Group A.