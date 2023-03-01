WPL: Mumbai Indians announce Harmanpreet Kaur as captain

Mumbai Indians have announced Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain of its women’s team ahead of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League.

The Indian captain who recently played her 150 T20I match will lead the side under the coaching staff of Charlotte Edwards (Head Coach), Jhulan Goswami (Mentor and Bowling coach), Devieka Palshikaar (Batting Coach), and Lydia Greenway (Fielding Coach).

Known for her explosive batting style, Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by MI for Rs 1.8 crore at the WPL auction.

Mumbai Indians will have the services of other experienced internationals such as Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Hayley Matthews, and Chloe Tryon to support the leadership of Harmanpreet.'

Franchise owner Nita Ambani said in a media statement, "We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever women’s cricket team. As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women’s team to some of their most exciting wins. And I am sure that with Charlotte and Jhulan’s support, she will inspire our MI women’s team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports."



"We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can’t wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore. More power to Harmanpreet and the entire MI team on this exciting journey ahead," she added.

Mumbai Indians play the season opener of WPL 2023 on 4th March 2023, at DY Patil Stadium against Gujarat Giants.