'Taking WPL to different cities will help teams'- Mithali Raj

Legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj believes that taking the Women's Premier League (WPL) in more than one city will help the teams develop a new audience and enhance the tournament's profile.

Mithali, who is mentoring the Gujarat Giants franchise, said that it helps the teams to get new fans and also motivates players.

The first edition of the WPL was held only in Mumbai, but this time the BCCI is organising the tournament in Delhi and Bengaluru.



"If WPL moves to every city, it gives the franchise a chance to develop a new audience, who can come and watch it play. This will only improve the profile of the tournament and the franchises," Mithali said in a Gujarat Giants release on Saturday.

The former Indian skipper touched upon her role at Giants and said she was enjoying working with the team on a big platform like WPL.



"I have been enjoying this role as mentor, working with young players, sharing my knowledge, helping them stay in a good space and perform their roles to the best of their ability," she said.

Gujarat Giants are all set to open their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Captained by the Australian run machine Beth Mooney, the Gujarat Giants are keen to make a splash this year.

Ahead of the first game, Mooney said, "There's an excellent sort of vibe in the group as it has been together for a little while now. We worked through some things last week, and they have come to fruition."