Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami among five Indian players to get MCC life membership

Former captain of Indian women's cricket team Mithali Raj and legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami were given the 'Life Membership' of the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) housed at the iconic Lord's cricket ground, on Wednesday.

Three other Indian cricketers were honored with the membership including Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and legendary Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

👏 Congratulations to these @BCCI greats, who have been awarded as Honorary Life Members of MCC.#CricketTwitter — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) April 5, 2023

The MCC announced naming 19 new honorary life members who represented eight Test-playing countries. The club's cricket committee considers the nomination of players for life membership as recognition to the 'outstanding international careers for some of the greats of the game'.

The membership is also given to those individuals who have made an ‘exceptional contribution’ to the club or the sport.

Jhulan Goswami, who bowed out from internationals in the England v India Women's One-Day International at Lord's last year, is the leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs whilst Mithali Raj heads the run-scoring list with 7,805 in 211 innings," said the MCC on its website.

Former cricketer Anjum Chopra was the first Indian women's cricketer to be included in the list followed by seven other cricketers including the likes of Shanta Rangaswamy, Diana Edulji and Gargi Banerjee.

The CEO and secretary of the MCC, Guy Lavender said, "We are thrilled to be able to announce our newest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC, as we prepare for the new international summer.

"The names that have been announced today are some of the greatest international players of modern times, and we are privileged to now count them as valued Members of our Club."

The others who were honoured with the membership are Merissa Aguilleira from the West Indies, Jenny Gunn, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Eoin Morgan and Kevin Pietersen from England, Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez, Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza, South Africa's Dale Steyn, Australia's Rachael Haynes and New Zealand's Amy Satterhwaite and Ross Taylor.

