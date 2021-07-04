Mithali Raj surpasses Charlotte Edwards to become highest run-getter in women's cricket

India captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats, overtaking former England skipper Charlotte Edwards on Saturday.

Mithali achieved the feat during the third and final inconsequential ODI against hosts England while chasing 220 for a consolation win.

Mithali Raj has just passed Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-scorer in women's international history! 👑 pic.twitter.com/bzq9tfbD7E — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 3, 2021

The talismanic India batter got to the milestone with a boundary down the ground off Nat Schiver in the 23rd over.



Mithali now became the world's most prolific batter in women's internationals, overtaking Edwards' 10,273 runs.

India Women had already lost the three-match ODI series to England Women after losing the first two WODIs.