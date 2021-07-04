Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

Mithali Raj surpasses Charlotte Edwards to become highest run-getter in women's cricket

India captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats, overtaking former England skipper Charlotte Edwards

Mithali Raj
X

Mithali Raj (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-07-04T01:39:21+05:30

India captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats, overtaking former England skipper Charlotte Edwards on Saturday.

Mithali achieved the feat during the third and final inconsequential ODI against hosts England while chasing 220 for a consolation win.

The talismanic India batter got to the milestone with a boundary down the ground off Nat Schiver in the 23rd over.

Mithali now became the world's most prolific batter in women's internationals, overtaking Edwards' 10,273 runs.

India Women had already lost the three-match ODI series to England Women after losing the first two WODIs.

Mithali Raj Cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X