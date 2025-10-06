"I mind my own business," Kranti Gaud on player relations with Pakistan after ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash

Pacer Kranti Gaud was the star of the show as India beat Pakistan by 88 runs at the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Colombo on Sunday.

Gaud not only scored 8 runs with two boundaries off just four deliveries in the first innings but also later returned to torment Pakistan with bowling figures of 3/20 to help India to a second consecutive win of the World Cup.

"It was my first India-Pakistan match. I never read too much into the past and off-field situations," Gaud said in the post-match press conference.

"I mind my own business. If I have been entrusted to bowl, I just run in and bowl," she further added when prodded if the player relations between the two teams had deteriorated due to the recent political tensions between the two nations.

The Indian and women's Pakistan cricket team have shared cordial relations over the years. At the 2022 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the Indians were seen playing with the then Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof's toddler.

The situation was completely different in Colombo on Sunday with the two teams not shaking hands, a trend which was started by the men's teams at the recently concluded 2025 Asia Cup.

Despite playing the high pressure India-Pakistan match for the first time in her career, Gaud was ever reliant. He three wickets included opener Sadaf Shamas, the experienced Aliya Riaz, and Natalia Pervaiz.

The wicket of Riaz, in particular, stood out. Back for her second spell after a break, captain Harmanpreet Kaur suggested Gaud to remove the slip cordon. The youngster, however, insisted on having it.

"I requested her [Harmanpreet] to keep the slip for just one more over because I felt I might get a wicket there. And it happened...I did have trust in myself," said Kranti.

With the overcast conditions aiding pace bowlers in Colombo, Kranti took full advantage to win the Player of the Match award in what was just her career's second World Cup match.



