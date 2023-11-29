MCA allows free entry for fans during Indian women's cricket team matches

Cricket fans will be spared the hassle of running around for match tickets during the England and Australia women's cricket team tour to Mumbai as Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday made entry free for all matches of the tour in Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium.

The tour will start with the India A women's team taking on England in a three-match T20 series from Wednesday with all matches being played at the Wankhede Stadium on November 29, December 1, and 3 from 1:30 pm.

Later, the Indian women's cricket team will take on England in a three-match T20I series starting on December 6, and the second and third matches will be played on December 9 and 10 respectively at the Wankhede Stadium. These games will have a 7:00 pm start.

India will also play England in a one-off test from 14th December.

“MCA president Amol Kale and the apex council unanimously passed the decision to encourage support for women's cricket,” said secretary Ajinkya Naik.

“Unlocking the gates for free entry not only fills the stadium but also opens the door to a world of empowerment through women's T20 cricket,” added Naik.

India will begin their home series against the Australian Women's team with a one-off Test to be played at the Wankhede Stadium from December 21 to 24, followed by a three-match ODI series.

While the first ODI will be played on December 28, the second will be on December 30 and the third ODI will be on January 2, 2024, with the Wankhede Stadium serving as the host for all these matches, starting at 1:30 pm.

The action will then move to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai where India and Australia women's teams will take on each other in a three-match T20I series to be played on January 5, 7, and 9.