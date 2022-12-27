Women's Cricket
Women's Cricket LIVE: India U19 v/s South Africa - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India U19 first T20I from their tour to South Africa.
The India U19 women's cricket team led by the experienced Shafali Verma kickstarts their T20 series campaign against South Africa on Tuesday. With the inaugural edition of the U19 women's cricket World Cup set to begin in the rainbow nation next month, there is a lot to play for.
Live Updates
- 27 Dec 2022 8:34 AM GMT
Sehrawat with bulk of the scoring
Shweta Sehrawat with the bluk of the scoring for India as Soumya Tiwari continues to struggle. High time the latter gets her act together.
IND: 42/1 (8)
- 27 Dec 2022 8:28 AM GMT
END OF POWERPLAY
It was not the best of starts for India, losing Shafali Verma with the very first delivery of the match. But Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari have combined to stitch together a decent partnership, albeit with a lot of struggle.
IND: 31/1 (6)
- 27 Dec 2022 8:18 AM GMT
Sehrawat gets going
Spin introduced early by South Africa, and Shweta Sehrawat takes toll by smashing two boundaries. Much needed for India.
IND: 19/1 (4)
- 27 Dec 2022 8:16 AM GMT
Soumya-Shweta struggling
Soumya Tiwari and Shweta Sehrawat are struggling badly. Unable to get bat to the ball or find the gaps at the moment.
IND: 8/1 (3)
- 27 Dec 2022 8:09 AM GMT
Brilliant start for South Africa
An excellent start this for South Africa as Hlubi concedes just a solitary run and prizes out Shafali Verma in the first over.
IND: 1/1 (1)
- 27 Dec 2022 8:08 AM GMT
GOLDEN DUCK, VERMA!
Worst possible start to the series for India as skipper Shafali Verma falls for a golden duck with the first delivery of the match. Taken by surprise by the bounce on that delivery and just tamely fends it off to the fielder at point does, Verma.
IND: 0-1 (0.1)
- 27 Dec 2022 7:41 AM GMT
SOUTH AFRICA TO FIELD FIRST
South Africa have won the toss and decided to field first.
- 27 Dec 2022 7:39 AM GMT
SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD
Elandri, Anica Swart, Kayla Reneke, Jemma Botha, Oluhle Siyo, Madison Landsman, Jenna Evans, Miane Smit, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Ramlakan Diara, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Refilwo Moncho, Mona Lisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Wyngaard Caitlin
- 27 Dec 2022 7:36 AM GMT
INDIA SQUAD
Shafali Verma (c), Najila Cmc, Hrishita Basu, Richa Ghosh, Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi, Falak Naz, Hurley Gala, Mannat Kashyap, Sonia Mendhiya, Titas Sadhu, Shabnam Sakil, Shikha Shalot, Soumya Tiwari, G Trisha, Sonam Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Yashasri