Women's Cricket LIVE: 2nd T20 between India U19 and SA called off - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India U19's clash against South Africa in the second T20.
After a emphatic 54-run victory in the first T20, the India women's U19 team takes on South Africa U19 in the second contest of their five-match series today.
- 29 Dec 2022 12:33 PM GMT
MATCH CALLED OFF
The second T20 between India U19 and South Africa has been called off due to wet outfield.
- 29 Dec 2022 11:27 AM GMT
SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD
Elandri, Anica Swart, Kayla Reneke, Jemma Botha, Oluhle Siyo, Madison Landsman, Jenna Evans, Miane Smit, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Ramlakan Diara, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Refilwo Moncho, Mona Lisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Wyngaard Caitlin
- 29 Dec 2022 11:26 AM GMT
INDIA SQUAD
Shafali Verma (c), Najila Cmc, Hrishita Basu, Richa Ghosh, Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi, Falak Naz, Hurley Gala, Mannat Kashyap, Sonia Mendhiya, Titas Sadhu, Shabnam Sakil, Shikha Shalot, Soumya Tiwari, G Trisha, Sonam Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Yashasri
- 29 Dec 2022 11:23 AM GMT
India U19 takes on South Africa U19 in the second T20 at the Steyn City School today. While the Indians did put up a good all-round performance in the first match, they would certainly expect a more polished performance today.
