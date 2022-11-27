Women's Cricket LIVE: India U19 beat NZ by 7 wickets - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Women's Cricket
The Indian U19 women's cricket team takes on New Zealand in the first match of the five-match T20I series today. With the U19 World Cup around the corner, this series holds a lot of significance for both sides.
- 27 Nov 2022 9:59 AM GMT
Thank you for joining!
That's all we have from the first T20 between India U19 women and New Zealand U19 women. It was a completely lop-sided contest where the Indians have left a mark.
New Zealand have a lot to work on if they are to be even competitive in this series. Thank you for tuning into our coverage.
- 27 Nov 2022 9:58 AM GMT
INDIA WINS!
Soumya Tiwari (52*) and Sonia Mendhiya (5*) see India through. They have taken a 1-0 lead in this 5-match series.
- 27 Nov 2022 9:53 AM GMT
SHIKHA, RUN OUT!
India lose their third as Shika is caught short of her crease by Nensi Patel.
IND: 77/3 (10.4)
- 27 Nov 2022 9:47 AM GMT
50* for Tiwari
A beautiful innings this from Soumya Tiwari. She reaches her half-century of just 31 deliveries with 10 boundaries.
IND: 74/2 (9.5)
- 27 Nov 2022 9:45 AM GMT
Just 20 more needed
Soumya Tiwari continues to roll on with Shikha for company. India needs just 20 more runs to win.
IND: 66/2 (9)
- 27 Nov 2022 9:34 AM GMT
END OF POWERPLAY
A stunning powerplay for India as they rake up 50 in the first 6 overs. Just 36 runs more needed to win. This should be a cakewalk. Soumya Tiwari has scored 36 off just 20 so far.
IND: 50/2 (6)
- 27 Nov 2022 9:31 AM GMT
G Trisha falls!
The prodigiously talented G Trisha falls cheaply as Amie Hucker gets her second wicket.
IND: 44/2 (5.2)
- 27 Nov 2022 9:20 AM GMT
Shweta goes for a duck
Not the best of starts to the series for skipper Shweta Sehrawat as she departs for a duck. Bowled by Amie Hucker.
IND: 25/1 (2.2)
- 27 Nov 2022 9:16 AM GMT
Soumya Tiwari on fire
Soumya Tiwari has come out all guns blazing. Four boundaries in the second over and India are off to a flier.
IND: 25/0 (2)
- 27 Nov 2022 9:12 AM GMT
Brilliant start for India
An excellent start to India's chase as Soumya Tiwari finds two boundaries in the very first over. She is accompanied by skipper Shweta Sehrawat.
IND: 9/0 (1)