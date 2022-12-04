Women's Cricket
Women's Cricket LIVE: India U19 v/s New Zealand Match 4 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the latest updates from India U19's clash against New Zealand in the fourth T20.
With the series already in their bag, the India U19 women take on New Zealand U19 in fourth match of their T20 series today. Will we see some changes in the Indian lineup today?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 4 Dec 2022 8:17 AM GMT
Nandini Kashyap, OUT!
A two-ball duck for Nandini Kashyap, and G Trisha has been stranded at one end as India's collapse continues.
IND: 66/5 (10)
- 4 Dec 2022 8:15 AM GMT
Sonia, RUN OUT!
Now Sonia Mendhiya is caught short of her crease. Absolute harakiri this from India. This is the third run out of the innings.
IND: 66/4
- 4 Dec 2022 8:06 AM GMT
HURELY GALA, RUN OUT!
Second runout in succession and this time it is Hurley Gala, who has to walk back for a golden duck. G Trisha the woman on the other end.
IND: 53/3 (8.2)
- 4 Dec 2022 8:03 AM GMT
Soumya Tiwari, OUT!
Soumya Tiwari, who came in at number 3 today, falls cheaply. She was struggling badly and is run out for 7 off 17.
IND: 53/2 (8)
- 4 Dec 2022 7:54 AM GMT
END OF POWERPLAY
End of powerplay and there is nothing to choose between the two teams.
IND: 36/1 (6)
- 4 Dec 2022 7:45 AM GMT
Sehrawat, OUT!
Skipper Sehrawat falls for yet another cheap score. Walks back for 2 off 5.
IND: 22/1 (3.5)
- 4 Dec 2022 7:41 AM GMT
Trisha with bluk of scoring
G Trisha with the bluk of scoring in the first three overs of the match.
IND: 20/0 (3)
- 4 Dec 2022 7:35 AM GMT
5 off the first over
A new opening combination for India with G Trisha walking out with skipper Shweta Sehrawat. The former gets a boundary to get things moving for India in this match.
IND: 5/0 (1)