Women's Cricket
Women's Cricket LIVE: India U19 v/s New Zealand Match 3 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the third T20 between India U19 and New Zealand U19.
The India U19 have proven themselves to be an level above the visiting New Zealand U19 in this series so far with two thumping victories in the first two matches. Pacer Hurley Gala has been the standout performer for India with vital contributions from else where.
Can they wrap up this series with a win today?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 1 Dec 2022 8:25 AM GMT
A good partnership building for India
A nice little partnership brewing between Trisha and Soniya at a quick pace for India. They have already stitched 43 off 27.
IND: 95/2 (13)
- 1 Dec 2022 8:11 AM GMT
IND - 68/2
Sonia Mendhiya comes in at number 4 and gets three boundaries in her first six deliveries to help India get a move on. She has G Trisha for company.
IND: 68/2 (10)
- 1 Dec 2022 8:06 AM GMT
SHWETA FALLS!
Skipper Shweta Sehrawat has to walk back for 20 off 24. Caught and bowled by Nensi Patel.
IND: 52/2 (8.5)
- 1 Dec 2022 7:55 AM GMT
END OF POWERPLAY
Soumya Tiwari falls in the final over of the powerplay to Kayley Knight for 16 off 21. The talented G Trisha comes out to the middle.
IND: 36/1 (6)
- 1 Dec 2022 7:42 AM GMT
Slow start for India
Not the explosive of starts for India, but they have not lost a wicket.
IND: 14/0 (3)
- 1 Dec 2022 7:35 AM GMT
IND - 8/0
8 runs with 6 extras, including 5 wides off the first over for India. Just 2 runs of the bat, but a decent start this!
IND: 8/0 (1)
- 1 Dec 2022 7:32 AM GMT
Soumya-Shweta out in the middle
Soumya Tiwari and skipper Shweta Sehrawat are out in the middle for India. The latter has had a quite series so far and would hope for a better outing today.
- 1 Dec 2022 7:23 AM GMT
India to BAT first
India U19 have won the toss and have decided to bat first.