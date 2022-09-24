Jhulan Goswami- Records in International Cricket

Jhulan Goswami, a name synonymous with 'fast bowling' in women's cricket, will walk into her cricketing sunset at the Lord's today and draw curtains on a career which lasted more than two decades.

Famously known as the 'Chakda Express', the 20-year-long journey will come to a halt today after her debut on 6th January 2002.

Bowling figures: 10-2-20-1



✅Conceding 20 or less (7th time)

✅42 dot balls

✅2 maidens

✅0 boundaries conceded



Jhulan GOATswami against England, ladies and gentlemen! 🐐👏 pic.twitter.com/4nIvVXd3TV — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 18, 2022

Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in Women's Cricket, Jhulan Goswami has been the torchbearer of change in the Indian women's cricket landscape along with her longest serving team-mate Mithali Raj who retired earlier this year.



At the end of her remarkable career, we look at some of the records which are held by Jhulan Goswami.

International records:

Youngest player to take a 10-wicket haul in a test match. (India v England- 10/78- 29/08/2006)

Most wickets in ODI Cricket. ( 253 wickets)

Best figures in an ODI inning when on the losing side. (India v Newzealand- 6/31- 05/07/2011)

Most balls bowled in ODI career. (9954 balls in 203 matches)

Most ODI wickets (LBW)- 56 wickets

Most ODI wickets (Bowled)- 94 wickets

Most ODI wickets (Caught of Keeper)- 94

National Records: