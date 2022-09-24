Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Women's Cricket
Jhulan Goswami- Records in International Cricket
Here are all the national and international records held by Indian veteran cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
Jhulan Goswami, a name synonymous with 'fast bowling' in women's cricket, will walk into her cricketing sunset at the Lord's today and draw curtains on a career which lasted more than two decades.
Famously known as the 'Chakda Express', the 20-year-long journey will come to a halt today after her debut on 6th January 2002.
Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in Women's Cricket, Jhulan Goswami has been the torchbearer of change in the Indian women's cricket landscape along with her longest serving team-mate Mithali Raj who retired earlier this year.
At the end of her remarkable career, we look at some of the records which are held by Jhulan Goswami.
International records:
- Youngest player to take a 10-wicket haul in a test match. (India v England- 10/78- 29/08/2006)
- Most wickets in ODI Cricket. ( 253 wickets)
- Best figures in an ODI inning when on the losing side. (India v Newzealand- 6/31- 05/07/2011)
- Most balls bowled in ODI career. (9954 balls in 203 matches)
- Most ODI wickets (LBW)- 56 wickets
- Most ODI wickets (Bowled)- 94 wickets
- Most ODI wickets (Caught of Keeper)- 94
National Records:
- Best bowling figures in a test for India ( v England- 10/78- 29/08/2006)
- Best career bowling average in test cricket for India (17.36 Avg in 40 matches)
- Most catches for India in ODIs- 68 catches
- Only Indian to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets.
- Only Indian to score 1000 runs, take 50 wickets and take 50 catches
Next Story