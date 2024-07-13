Jhulan Goswami joins Trinbago Knight Riders as mentor

Former India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami joined Trinbago Knight Riders as a mentor for the forthcoming Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

"It's an honour to join such a quality franchise," Goswami, who hails from Kolkata, was quoted by PTI.

Jhulan had a remarkable career as a player for India as she scalped 355 wickets across all formats for India.

"Knight Riders have done so well in India and around the world, and to join TKR Women at the WCPL is a pleasure. Thanks to KKR management for thinking about me as a mentor and I'm really looking forward to this tournament," said Jhulan.

By assuming the role, Jhulan will guide the team throughout the tournament.

Trinibago Knight Riders won the WCPL in 2021 under the captaincy of Deandra Dottin.

Earlier this week, TKR strengthened their squad by roping in Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen.

CEO of the Knight Riders group, Venky Mysore, said: "Jhulan Goswami is an absolute legend of the game, and we are very happy to have her on board as the mentor of the TKR Women's team. TKR is a very proud unit, with five championship titles between the men's and women teams over the last 10 years."

"We strongly believe that under Jhulan's mentorship, the team will reach greater heights. It's a fantastic opportunity for the youngsters to pick Jhulan's brains and learn from her experiences to become better cricketers themselves. We would like to wish her all the best, and look forward to seeing her in the TKR setup soon."

The WCPL will commence on August 22.