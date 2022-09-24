Jhulan Goswami- Career Stats, Bowling Stats, Batting Stats

Indian bowling maverick and one of the greatest bowlers in Women's cricket Jhulan Goswami is putting brakes on her glorious career which spanned more than two decades and 200 international games across the formats.

After making her debut at the age of 19 on 6th January 2002 against England, Jhulan Goswami has been a constant in the Indian women's cricket setup. Jhulan also captained India for three years from 2008 to 2011.

She became the first and only Indian to win the ICC Women's cricketer of the year award in 2007.

Apart from being a strike bowler, Jhulan Goswami is a handy lower-order batter who scores some runs. She is the only Indian to have scored more than 1000 runs and taken more than 100 wickets in ODI.

With more than 300 wickets across all formats, we take a look at the career stats of Jhulan Goswami.

Bowling Stats

Format Matches Balls Runs Given Wickets Best Figures Average Economy Test 12 2266 764 40 5/25 17.36 2.02 ODI 203 9945 5592 253 6/31 22.10 3.37 T20I 68 1351 1229 56 5/11 21.94 5.45

Batting Stats