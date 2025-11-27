Jemimah Rodrigues to skip the rest of the Women's Big Bash League season

The star Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has decided to skip the last part of the 2025 Women's Big Bash League, confirmed by her club, Brisbane Heat, on Thursday.

Jemimah took a 10-day leave from the ongoing tour to attend a pre-arranged personal commitment in India, where she participated in the pre-wedding rituals of her national teammate, Smriti Mandhana.

However, Smriti's wedding celebrations were put on hold due to her Father's health issues, and Jemimah was available for Heat's final four games of the tournament.

But, she has now decided to stay back in India to support her teammate, and the Heat has agreed to her request not to return to Australia for the final few games.

Allrounder Grace Harris returns as Brisbane takes on the Sydney Sixers tomorrow at the Adelaide Oval in a WBBL double-header.

Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson supported her decision and said, "It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India."

“Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances. She has been in touch with the players and wished them all the best for the rest of their games,” He added.

Jemi had played three matches for Brisbane Heat this season, which included a quick-fire 20-run inning in her last match against Hobart Hurricanes on November 15.