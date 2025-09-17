Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Australia series; Tejal Hasabnis named replacement

In a massive blow for India, star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against Australia due to a viral fever.

This development comes just hours before Harmanpreet Kaur and co take the field for the second ODI to stay alive in the series in Chandigarh.

Tejal Hasabnis has been roped into the squad as a replacement for Rodrigues.

"Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the remainder of the IDFC First Bank ODI series against Australia due to viral fever," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI Medical team is monitoring her progress," it further read.

With the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup set to commence later this month, Rodrigues' unavailability comes at an untimely period for India as they look to brush up their squad.



